News & Insights

US Markets

Argentina raises biofuel prices in the domestic market

August 28, 2023 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by Hernan Nessi for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Argentina's government ordered another increase in the price of bioethanol made from sugar cane or corn for domestic use, according to a statement published on Monday in the Official Gazette, marking the second price increase this month.

The energy secretariat said that the new price for bioethanol, based on sugar cane or corn, would be set at 237.672 pesos per liter (about $0.68) with immediate effect, up from the previous 199.059 pesos.

The bioethanol payment term "may not exceed, under any circumstances, 30 calendar days from the date of the corresponding invoice," the statement added.

The government previously increased the price at the beginning of August. The South American country is battling triple-digit inflation which sees prices rise regularly.

($1 = 350.05 pesos)

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.