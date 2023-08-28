Argentina raises biofuel prices in the domestic market

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Argentina's government ordered another increase in the price of bioethanol made from sugar cane or corn for domestic use, according to a statement published on Monday in the Official Gazette, marking the second price increase this month.

The energy secretariat said that the new price for bioethanol, based on sugar cane or corn, would be set at 237.672 pesos per liter (about $0.68) with immediate effect, up from the previous 199.059 pesos.

The bioethanol payment term "may not exceed, under any circumstances, 30 calendar days from the date of the corresponding invoice," the statement added.

The government previously increased the price at the beginning of August. The South American country is battling triple-digit inflation which sees prices rise regularly.

($1 = 350.05 pesos)

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi; Editing by Susan Fenton)

