Argentina raises biofuel prices in domestic market

November 13, 2023 — 09:48 am EST

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's government has raised the price of bioethanol, made from sugar cane or corn, and biodiesel for domestic use, according to two resolutions published on Monday in the Official Gazette.

The energy secretariat said the new price for sugar cane-based bioethanol will be 310 pesos per liter (about $0.89), while for corn-based bioethanol it will be 303 pesos per liter (about $0.87).

The government also raised the price of biodiesel to 520,000 pesos per ton (about $1,485.71), from 434,006 pesos per ton previously.

The new prices will apply "for operations to be carried out in the course of November 2023 and until the publication of a new price replaces it," the statement added.

The South American country is battling triple-digit inflation.

($1 = 350.05 pesos)

