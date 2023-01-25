World Markets

Argentina raises biofuel prices for domestic market by 5%

January 25, 2023 — 11:06 am EST

Written by Hernan Nessi for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Argentina's government has raised domestic prices for both sugarcane- and corn-based bioethanol, which are mandatory for mixing with gasoline in the South American country, by nearly 5%, an announcement in the official gazette said on Wednesday.

The economy ministry's energy department set bioethanol prices at 129.309 pesos per liter (about 0.70 dollars), up from the previous 123.422 pesos per liter.

Purchasers of bioethanol now have 30 days from invoicing to pay off the fuel, the resolution said. The measure is effective immediately.

Argentina, which has been trudging through an inflationary crisis, is a major global producer of biofuels, particularly biodiesel, and regularly raises prices for the domestic market. The country's annual inflation rate hit a more-than-30-year high in December, topping 95%.

($1 = 184.69 pesos ARS=RASL)

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi; Writing by Kylie Madry and editing by Sharon Singleton)

((h.nessi@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: hernan.nessi.reuters.com@reuters.net Twitter: @ReutersLatam; Facebook.com/ReutersLatam/ Web: https//reuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.