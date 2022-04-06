Argentina raises biodiesel prices for domestic market

BUENOS AIRES, April 6 (Reuters) - Argentina's government has raised the domestic price of biodiesel on Wednesday for its mandatory mixture with diesel in the domestic market, according to a resolution in the official Gazette.

The energy secretariat said the price of biodiesel will be lifted as of Wednesday to 179,451 pesos ($1,608) per tonne, will rise further to 182,143 pesos in May and to 185,785 pesos in June. It will rise to 198,143 pesos per tonne by August, it added.

The price had been 143,265 pesos per ton up until March.

A day earlier, the government hiked domestic prices for bioethanol, which is mandatory for mixing with gasoline in the South American country.

Argentina, which is battling high inflation running at above 50% on an annual basis, is a major global producer of biofuels and regularly updates its prices for the domestic market.

($1 = 111.5900 Argentine pesos)

(Reporting by Hernán Nessi; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Bernadette Baum)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.