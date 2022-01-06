US Markets

Argentina raises benchmark interest rate to 40%

Contributor
Jorge Otarola Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentina's central bank on Thursday raised its "Leliq" interest rate by 2 percentage points to 40% and announced it would be redesigning its monetary policy to ensure macroeconomic stability.

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank on Thursday raised its "Leliq" interest rate by 2 percentage points to 40% and announced it would be redesigning its monetary policy to ensure macroeconomic stability.

The bank had been weighing a rate hike since last year, amid high inflation domestically and abroad. The interest rate had remained unchanged at 38% for most of 2021. Inflation hovers at around 50%.

(Reporting by Jorge Otarola Editing by Chris Reese)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular