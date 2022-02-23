Argentina raises average gas prices for residential use by 20%

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Argentina on Wednesday announced an average 20% increase in gas prices for residential customers and 15% for industry, at a time when annual inflation is around 50%.

Public service subsidies are one of the largest expenses of Argentina's government and a key topic in its major debt renegotiation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Argentina's state energy subsidies amounted to around $11 billion last year, official data showed. The IMF has said it is important to reduce these subsidies in order to trim the country's fiscal deficit.

"This increase comes after a public hearing and in line with the work done by ENARGAS (the country's national gas agency)," Energy Secretary Dario Martinez said in a statement.

"The government has decided that rates have to grow below wages."

Electricity companies hiked prices in mid-2021 after about two years of a tariff freeze put in place to rein in inflation.

Argentina's government is still analyzing an increase in electricity prices for those with greater purchasing power.

Metrogas MET.BA is the largest gas distributor in the country, while Edenor EDN.BA and Edesur are the main private power distributors.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

