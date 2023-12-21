Argentina rains boost soy prospects, reports show

Recasts to incorporate grains exchange report, updates throughout

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Recent rains across Argentina's farming heartland are boosting prospects for the country's key soy crop, reports from the government and the leading grains exchange showed on Thursday.

The area planted with soy in Argentina's 2023/24 campaign is estimated at 16.7 million hectares (41.3 million acres), the government said in a monthly crops report, 100,000 hectares larger than November's forecast after rains aided planting efforts in several farming regions.

Meanwhile, 91% of the 2023/24 soybeans already planted in Argentina have developed with optimal to adequate humidity conditions, the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange said on Thursday as part of its weekly crop report.

Argentina is one of the world's two biggest exporters of soybean oil and meal, and its farmers have planted 69% of the 17.3 million hectares planned for soy this season, the exchange said.

Planting of Argentina's important corn crop is also ongoing, although a strong storm that swept across the main farming regions over the weekend slowed planting.

The exchange reported that 58.6% of the 7.1 million hectares estimated for corn have been planted so far.

Argentina's Bioeconomy Secretariat, meanwhile, reported on Thursday that 90% of the corn that has emerged so far is in good or very good condition.

For Argentine wheat, the current harvest is 65.2% complete, and the estimated production for the cereal is 14.7 million metric tons.

While the impact of the storm on wheat production was a concern, the grains exchange explained that "preliminary analyses indicate that the overturning (damage) of plants and damage from broken spikes would be limited to the heads (outer edges) of the plots."

(Reporting by Maximillian Heath; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Cynthia Osterman)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

