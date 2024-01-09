Argentina rains and mild temperatures to benefit soy, corn

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's 2023/24 soybean and corn crops will see a boost in January due to rains and moderate temperatures for the Southern Hemisphere summer, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in its monthly weather report on Tuesday.

Argentina is one of the world's top exporters of soybean oil and meal, and the third-largest exporter of corn. In recent months, its planting areas have soaked up ample rainfall caused by the climate phenomenon known as El Nino, which brings increased precipitation to the country.

Recent storms - which left more than a dozen people dead in December - were a boost for the soy and corn crops, which the Rosario grains exchange sees at 50 million metric tons and 56 million metric tons, respectively.

The Buenos Aires exchange has not updated its projections since September when it estimated the soy crop at 50 million tons and the corn crop at 55 million tons.

In January, "rainfall will likely continue to replenish soil moisture reserves, and temperatures will remain moderate with a low risk of intense heat, which will improve harvest projections," the Buenos Aires exchange said in its report.

Rains should begin to taper off at the end of the summer, in March, while temperatures are expected to increase, the exchange said.

Argentine farmers are currently wrapping up soy and corn planting and nearing the end of the 2023/24 wheat harvest, which the exchange sees at 15.1 million tons.

