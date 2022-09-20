Argentina Q2 GDP rises 6.9% vs year-earlier period

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Argentina's economy expanded 6.9% in the second quarter of the year versus the same period in 2021, the country's statistics agency said on Tuesday.

The figure was above analyst forecasts of 6.5%.

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi and Jorge Otaola; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.