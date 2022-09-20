US Markets

Argentina Q2 GDP rises 6.9% vs year-earlier period

Contributors
Hernan Nessi Reuters
Jorge Otaola Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentina's economy expanded 6.9% in the second quarter of the year versus the same period in 2021, the country's statistics agency said on Tuesday.

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Argentina's economy expanded 6.9% in the second quarter of the year versus the same period in 2021, the country's statistics agency said on Tuesday.

The figure was above analyst forecasts of 6.5%.

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi and Jorge Otaola; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular