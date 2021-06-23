US Markets

Argentina Q1 GDP rose 2.5% vs year earlier period, stats agency says

BUENOS AIRES, June 23 (Reuters) - Argentina's economy expanded 2.5% in the first quarter of the year versus the same period in 2020, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday, edging ahead of analyst forecasts as the country battles to escape a lengthy recession.

