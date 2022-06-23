Argentina Q1 GDP rises 6.0% vs year-earlier period

BUENOS AIRES, June 23 (Reuters) - Argentina's economy expanded 6.0% in the first quarter of the year versus the same period in 2021, the country's statistics agency said on Thursday.

The figure was slightly below analyst forecasts of 6.1%.

(Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Leslie Adler)

