Argentina pushes Paris Club deadline to 2022, to make partial payment

By Nicolás Misculin and Eliana Raszewski

BUENOS AIRES, June 22 (Reuters) - Argentina said on Tuesday it had reached an understanding with the Paris Club group of lenders for a payment bridge until March 2022 to settle some $2.4 billion it owes, and it would make a partial payment in the interim period.

The South American country, which is also locked in talks with the International Monetary Fund, will pay some $430 million of the debt before that date, Economy Minister Martin Guzman told a press conference.

"We have reached an understanding with the Paris Club to obtain a bridge of time that allows us not to have to face a situation of default on July 31 of this year," Guzman said, referring to the end of a 60-day grace period already started.

He said the arrangement would be that Argentina and the Paris Club of country lenders would reach a more "permanent restructuring" deal by the end of March next year, while the country continued talks with the IMF.

Argentina, mired in recession since 2018, is racing to push back some $45 billion in repayments owed to the Fund.

Guzman said revamping Argentina's dollar debt could help stabilize the country, a major grains exporter, which has been roiled by currency and debt crises and has seen its economy hit hard by one of the world's worst per capita COVID-19 outbreaks.

"Higher debt burden in dollars means less possibilities for production growth, greater pressure on inflation. So being able to resolve unsustainable dollar debt commitments will help the country to solve all its economic and social problems," he said.

