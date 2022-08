Argentina prosecutor seeks 12-year jail sentence for VP Kirchner

New throughout, adds background, details and reaction from President Alberto Fernandez

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 22 (Reuters) - An Argentine federal prosecutor requested a 12-year prison sentence on Monday for Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, the country's former president and current vice president, on corruption charges related to public works.

Prosecutor Diego Luciani accused Fernandez de Kirchner, a still-influential voice for the left wing of the ruling Peronist party, of defrauding the state and involvement in a scheme to divert public funds during her two terms as president between 2007 and 2015.

The sentence will be known in months, according to local media, although Fernandez de Kirchner could appeal it to higher courts, which would take years to reach a final verdict.

"This is probably the biggest corruption maneuver that has ever been known in the country," Luciani said in arguing for the sentence.

On Twitter, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez condemned the decision, describing the decision in a statement as a case of judicial persecution against the former president.

"None of the acts attributed to the former president have been proven," the statement said.

The prosecutor also requested a lifetime ban on Fernandez de Kirchner from holding public office.

The investigation seeks to establish whether she and other officials in her administration favored firms owned by businessman Lazaro Baez in the bidding processes for dozens of public works in the southern region of Patagonia, many of which were overpriced or were not completed.

Many experts suspect that the allegedly diverted capital would have returned to the hands of the Kirchner family through their companies.

(Reporting by Nicolás Misculin; Editing by Christian Plumb and Marguerita Choy)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.