Argentina president names Silvina Batakis as new economy minister

BUENOS AIRES, July 3 (Reuters) - Argentina's government named economist and former provincial official Silvina Batakis as the new economy minister late on Sunday after long-standing minister Martin Guzman resigned abruptly on Saturday amid swirling crises and tensions.

Presidential spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti said on live television that Batakis, a former economy minister for the major province of Buenos Aires, would take the role, that will involve tackling sky-high inflation and rising debt default worries.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

