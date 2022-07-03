Argentina president names Silvina Batakis as new economy minister

US Markets

Argentina's government named economist and former provincial official Silvina Batakis as the new economy minister late on Sunday after long-standing minister Martin Guzman resigned abruptly on Saturday amid swirling crises and tensions.

Presidential spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti said on live television that Batakis, a former economy minister for the major province of Buenos Aires, would take the role, that will involve tackling sky-high inflation and rising debt default worries.

