Argentina President-elect Milei meets outgoing Fernandez after election win

Credit: REUTERS/CRISTINA SILLE

November 21, 2023 — 06:53 am EST

Written by Nicolas Misculin for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Argentinian President-elect Javier Milei arrived on Tuesday morning at the presidential residence in the suburbs of Buenos Aires to meet outgoing Peronist leader Alberto Fernandez, to begin a transition that looks likely to be complex.

Local television showed the arrival of Milei, a libertarian who has pledged to privatize public firms, eliminate the central bank and dollarize the economy, at the presidential residence in Olivos. Fernandez failed to tame inflation heading towards 150%.

Milei, who takes office on Dec. 10, faces a huge challenge to tame price rises, rebuild depleted foreign currency reserves, bring down poverty that has climbed above 40% and navigate complex geopolitical and trade ties with China and Brazil.

Spokespeople for Milei and for Fernandez declined to give further details about the meeting.

Milei, an outsider libertarian who has rattled the South American country's political landscape with his abrupt rise, beat Peronist Sergio Massa in a run-off election on Sunday.

