Argentina preparing legislation to advance energy sector, president says

Marianna Parraga Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

HOUSTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Wednesday said his government plans in coming days to send an energy bill to the national congress that would include construction of liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants.

Fernandez, speaking to an audience of U.S. energy executives in Houston, said the proposed legislation "would give certainty" to energy producers and help advance Argentina's LNG agenda.

"I am convinced that based on the amount of reserves that Argentina has, we must think about designing a country where energy is the central axis," he told an audience of executives from Chevron CVX.N, Exxon Mobil XOM.N, Equinor EQNR.OL, Shell SHEL.L and Schlumberger SLB.N.

Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale basin, the world's second largest unconventional gas reserve and the fourth largest oil reserve, give the country strong advantages in oil and gas markets, he said.

The South American country will have an energy trade deficit this year, Fernandez said, but rising output in Vaca Muerta and the construction of a gas pipeline will reverse that deficit. By 2026 Argentina will register a $13 billion energy trade surplus, he said.

Energy companies operating in Argentina hope the gas line will be ready soon, he said, noting that a lack of sufficient capacity has delayed some gas production and pushed back oil and associated-gas projects.

