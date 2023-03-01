Argentina power line fire sparks huge blackout amid heat wave

BUENOS AIRES, March 1 (Reuters) - Large swathes of Argentina were left without power on Wednesday afternoon after blackouts in the national grid due to a fire, officials said, as the country endures a major heat wave that has increased energy demand.

Parts of the capital Buenos Aires, and the central regions of Santa Fe, Neuquen, Cordoba and Mendoza, have experienced blackouts, according to a statement from the Energy secretariat.

The failure put 10,000 megawatts offline, a source at an energy company told Reuters.

Several blackouts have occurred in the country since January amid high electricity demand.

