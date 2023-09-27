News & Insights

US Markets

Argentina poverty rate rises to 40.1% in first half of 2023

Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA NEDELCU

September 27, 2023 — 03:00 pm EDT

Written by Hernan Nessi for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Argentina's poverty rate rose to 40.1% in the first half of 2023, the government's INDEC statistics agency said on Wednesday, up from 39.2% in the second half of 2022.

Over the first half of 2022, it reported a rate of 36.5%.

Argentina, a country of some 46 million people, is rich in natural resources from cattle and corn to natural gas, but plagued by high inflation, years of cyclical debt crises and a historic drought that hit key agricultural areas last season.

The South American nation faces an annual inflation that surpassed 100%, ravaging the purchasing power of millions of Argentines.

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Edtiting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.