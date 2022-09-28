World Markets

Argentina poverty rate drops to 36.5% in first half of 2022

Jorge Otaola Reuters
Hernan Nessi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentina's poverty rate fell to 36.5% in the first half of 2022 from 37.3% in the second half of 2021 and down from 40.6% in the first half of last year, the government's INDEC statistics agency said on Wednesday.

Argentina, a country of some 45 million people, is rich in natural resources from cattle and corn to natural gas, but plagued by inflation, economic mismanagement and years of cyclical debt crises.

