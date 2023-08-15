News & Insights

Argentina posts lower-than-expected 6.3% inflation in July

August 15, 2023 — 03:12 pm EDT

Written by Hernan Nessi for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's monthly inflation rate came in at 6.3% in July, according to data from the country's statistics agency released on Tuesday, landing well below a Reuters poll forecast of 7.1% in a hint of good news for the embattled government.

Inflation in the 12 months through July was 113.4%, with surging consumer prices sapping wages and savings.

The triple-digit inflation rate, which has worsened sharply over the past year, has plunged some 40% of the population below the poverty line and will be a key issue in Argentina's upcoming presidential election in October.

In a bid to ease a wider economic crisis, the country's central bank hiked the benchmark interest rate to 118% on Monday and sharply devalued the peso currency to a fixed 350 per dollar until the Oct. 22 general election.

