Argentina posts lower-than-expected 6.3% inflation in July

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's monthly inflation rate came in at 6.3% in July, according to data from the country's statistics agency released on Tuesday, landing well below a Reuters poll forecast of 7.1% in a hint of good news for the embattled government.

Inflation in the 12 months through July was 113.4%, with surging consumer prices sapping wages and savings.

The triple-digit inflation rate, which has worsened sharply over the past year, has plunged some 40% of the population below the poverty line and will be a key issue in Argentina's upcoming presidential election in October.

In a bid to ease a wider economic crisis, the country's central bank hiked the benchmark interest rate to 118% on Monday and sharply devalued the peso currency to a fixed 350 per dollar until the Oct. 22 general election.

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland)

