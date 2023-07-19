Argentina posts June trade deficit of $1.727 bln - stats agency

BUENOS AIRES, July 19 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a trade deficit of $1.727 billion in June, after registering $5.450 billion in exports and $7.177 billion in imports for the month, the government's statistics office said on Wednesday.

Wednesday's deficit comes far behind the $500 million deficit polled by Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez)

