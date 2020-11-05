Argentina posts first monthly rise in industrial output since pandemic

By Jorge Iorio

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Argentina's industrial output increased in September,the first rise this year, a positive sign as the South American country looks to come out the other side of an economic crisis sharpened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Industrial production was up 3.4% in September versus the same period a year earlier, the official statistics agency reported. Argentina last posted a gain in December 2019 when it reported a revised 1.4% increase.

The arrival of coronavirus in the grains powerhouse brought on a dramatic drop in output as the government mandated a nationwide lockdown, with industrial production crashing around 33.5% in April at the height of the pandemic. In recent months, the government has eased coronavirus restrictions.

The South American nation is heading for an expected economic contraction of nearly 12% this year with inflation of 36.9%, according to an October central bank poll.

The government, fresh off a deal with international creditors to restructure about $65 billion in foreign debt, is currently in talks with the International Monetary Fund to revamp its $57 billion financing program.

Argentina: green shoots?https://tmsnrt.rs/2TV2Poj

Argentina: green shoots?https://tmsnrt.rs/3esYFh0

(Reporting by Jorge Iorio, writing by Cassandra Garrison)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 5830 7443;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.