US Markets

Argentina posts first monthly rise in industrial output since pandemic

Contributor
Jorge Iorio Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARTIN ACOSTA

Argentina's industrial output increased in September, the first rise this year, a positive sign as the South American country looks to come out the other side of an economic crisis sharpened by the coronavirus pandemic.

By Jorge Iorio

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Argentina's industrial output increased in September,the first rise this year, a positive sign as the South American country looks to come out the other side of an economic crisis sharpened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Industrial production was up 3.4% in September versus the same period a year earlier, the official statistics agency reported. Argentina last posted a gain in December 2019 when it reported a revised 1.4% increase.

The arrival of coronavirus in the grains powerhouse brought on a dramatic drop in output as the government mandated a nationwide lockdown, with industrial production crashing around 33.5% in April at the height of the pandemic. In recent months, the government has eased coronavirus restrictions.

The South American nation is heading for an expected economic contraction of nearly 12% this year with inflation of 36.9%, according to an October central bank poll.

The government, fresh off a deal with international creditors to restructure about $65 billion in foreign debt, is currently in talks with the International Monetary Fund to revamp its $57 billion financing program.

Argentina: green shoots?https://tmsnrt.rs/2TV2Poj

Argentina: green shoots?https://tmsnrt.rs/3esYFh0

(Reporting by Jorge Iorio, writing by Cassandra Garrison)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 5830 7443;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular