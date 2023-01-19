Argentina posts December trade surplus of $1.102 bln -stats agency

Adds data for the full year of 2022

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a trade surplus of $1.102 billion in December, after registering $6.119 billion in exports and $5.017 billion in imports for the month, the government's statistics office said on Thursday.

The surplus surpassed the $984 million forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

For 2022, the South American country registered a surplus of $6.923 billion, still landing below the $14.751 billion seen in 2021.

