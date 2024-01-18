News & Insights

US Markets

Argentina posts December trade surplus of $1.02 bln- stats agency

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

January 18, 2024 — 02:00 pm EST

Written by Hernan Nessi for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a trade surplus of $1.018 billion in December, after registering $5.273 billion in exports and $4.255 billion in imports for the month, the government's statistics office said on Thursday.

December's surplus, the country's first since February, comes far above the $536 million surplus seen in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.