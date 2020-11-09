Argentina port workers strike over wages, affecting shipments -union spokesman

By Nicolás Misculin

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 9 (Reuters) - An Argentine labor union representing grains port workers said on Monday that members launched surprise strikes in protest over stalled wage talks, impacting shipments in one of the world's top exporters of grain.

"We are going to make surprise halts as much as we consider it necessary," said Juan Carlos Peralta, a spokesman for the URGARA union, which represents inspectors who check the quality of grains before they are loaded onto ships.

"It is a strike in one of the richest sectors in Argentina. We have exhausted all avenues of dialogue."

The conflict comes as a major oilseed union in one of the country's key grains export hub has been threatening strike action over pandemic payments, currently under mediation by the government.

The URGARA protests hit firms over the weekend in ports of the agro-export area of ​​Rosario - one of the most important in the world - and Bahía Blanca, Peralta said.

The strikes were launched after a deadline set by authorities to negotiate between the union and the exporting companies expired. Talks over salaries have been going on for several months, with sporadic strike action.

