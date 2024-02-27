Argentina political tensions put brakes on Milei bond rally

By Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Argentine bonds and equities lost ground on Tuesday as mounting tensions between the central government of libertarian President Javier Milei and some key provinces over funding spread jitters about rising political risk.

Milei's new government, which is pushing a tough austerity drive and curbing state spending, has clashed with oil- and gas-rich southern provinces and the powerful Buenos Aires province over disbursement of tax revenues and state funds.

The provinces have threatened to cut energy supplies and to take their complaints to the Supreme Court after the central government held back funds, citing debts owed to it.

That saw over-the-counter sovereign debt fall by an average of 1.1% on Tuesday after weeks of rising, while the 11EMJ country risk index rose to 1,727 basis points, up from nearly 1,600 units last week, the lowest in almost two years. The S&P Merval .MERV stock index fell 0.6%.

"Political tension are slowing down the bond rally," local settlement agent Cohen said in a report. "The conflict between the central government and the provinces is impacting sovereign and provincial bonds in dollars."

On Monday, Milei's government slammed threats by the governor of southern Chubut province - backed by other Patagonian regions - to cut off oil and gas supplies as "extortion".

Milei, who took office in December, is trying to overturn a deep fiscal deficit, rebuild depleted reserves of foreign currency and bring down inflation now over 250%. A recent study suggested nearly six in 10 Argentines are living in poverty.

Markets have, however, been cheering Milei's tough austerity measures, which led to the first monthly fiscal surplus in over a decade in January, while the exchange rate market has been less volatile in recent weeks.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

