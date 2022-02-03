Argentina poised for period of rains, then a new heat wave

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Argentina is poised for several days of rain of varied intensity, before a cold front followed by a heat wave in the country's main agricultural region, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said in a report on Thursday.

Argentina is in the middle of its second consecutive La Nina phenomenon, a climate event that usually leads to fewer rains in Argentina's central agricultural regions.

The exchange said a storm front is expected to affect mainly Argentina's North and Southeast, bringing rains of varied intensity.

"Together with the storm, winds will arrive from the Southeast, causing minimal (temperatures) below normal, in most of the agricultural area," the report said. "Toward the end, tropical winds will return, starting a heat wave over most of the agricultural area."

The South American country has been suffering a prolonged drought since December which has hit soybeans and corn, but rains in recent weeks have limited crop losses in the world's largest exporter of processed soy and the no. 2 for corn.

The exchange also estimated a 2021/2022 soy harvest of about 44 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi Editing by Bernadette Baum)

