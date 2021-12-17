Argentina plans controls on corn, wheat export volumes

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Argentina's government established a system on Friday to control export volumes of corn and wheat, a move aimed at preventing domestic shortages of the grains and to tamp down food prices amid swirling inflation.

The resolution - published in the official gazette - said that a unit of the Ministry of Agriculture will establish "equilibrium volumes" for the grains in Argentina, one of the world's largest exporters of corn, wheat, soybeans and beef.

"In order to provide predictability, it is appropriate to publish equilibrium volumes corresponding to products of agricultural origin," the ministry said in the resolution.

Argentina is battling annual inflation running at above 50%, driven in large part by the domestic values ​​of food, which are also its main export commodity.

In seeking to reduce inflation, the center-left government has applied some restrictions on agricultural markets, which have at times sparked tensions with the powerful farm sector. Earlier this year it capped exports of beef.

The Buenos Aires grains exchange expects the country to have record corn and wheat harvests in 2022, which would reach 57 million tonnes and 21 million tonnes, respectively.

