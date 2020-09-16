US Markets

Argentina peso opens weaker at 75.25 per dollar after cenbank tightens currency controls - traders

Jorge Otaola Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentina's peso opened 0.08% weaker at 75.25 per U.S. dollar on Wednesday, traders said, as markets reacted to new foreign exchange controls implemented by the central bank.

In a bid to protect its dollar reserves, the bank on Tuesday tightened controls on buying dollars in the foreign exchange market, transactions involving dollar-denominated bonds and credit card purchases made in foreign currency.

Eyes will be on Argentina's black market peso, opening later, to see if the gap widens with the official rate as a measure of the lack of confidence in the local currency.

