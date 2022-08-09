Argentina performs $15 billion debt swap

Adds detail of the debt swap

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Argentina on Tuesday performed a voluntary debt swap for some 2 trillion pesos ($15 billion) for bonds maturing over the next 90 days, the government said, the first important test for new Economy Minister Sergio Massa.

The move relieves pressure on Argentina's public finances by swapping short-term debt.

The finance ministry was facing maturities of 615.862 billion pesos in August, 1.1 trillion pesos in September and 807.068 billion pesos in October.

"After this swap operation, we managed to reduce the projected maturities to 115.318 billion, 209.337 billion and 155.336 billion, respectively," the economy ministry said in a statement.

Massa has committed to lowering the fiscal deficit, strengthening the central bank's scarce reserves, reducing the projected inflation rate of 90% for 2022 and boosting trade.

($1.00 = 133.85 pesos)

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Jorge Otaola; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Sam Holmes)

