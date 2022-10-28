US Markets

Argentina Paris Club deal to bring $248 mln debt relief - doc

Contributor
Jorgelina do Rosario Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

Argentina's newly struck deal with the Paris Club lenders will bring some $248 million in debt relief for the embattled South American nation and push repayments back as far as 2028, according to a document shared with Reuters by officials.

Adds dropped 'mln' to headline

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Argentina's newly struck deal with the Paris Club lenders will bring some $248 million in debt relief for the embattled South American nation and push repayments back as far as 2028, according to a document shared with Reuters by officials.

The country's government said earlier on Friday it had reached a deal to restructure the nearly $2 billion it owes the Paris Club of creditors, which counts the United States, Japan and Germany among its members.

Repayments would start in December this year and continue until late 2028, the document showed. It said the new interest rate on the debt would step up slowly from 3.9%, with a weighted average of 4.5%. The interest rate previously had been 9%.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario; Writing by Adam Jourdan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular