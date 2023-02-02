World Markets

Argentina OKs new 2,000 peso bill as inflation bites, still only worth $5

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

February 02, 2023 — 03:46 pm EST

Written by Eliana Raszewski for Reuters ->

By Eliana Raszewski

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Argentina will roll out a new 2,000-peso bill, the central bank said on Thursday, which would double the face value of the country's top denomination bank note, but would still only be worth $11 officially and $5 in commonly used parallel markets.

The South American country is battling one of the world's highest inflation rates, with prices climbing 95% last year, and a steady devaluation of the peso, which means Argentines and tourists often carry huge stacks of bills to make payments.

The largest current bill, the 1,000 peso note, is worth just $2.70 on the alternative markets ARSB= most people use to exchange currency, including through formal money exchange firms. Buying dollars at the official rate is strictly limited.

Given the new 2,000 peso note would still leave Argentina's largest tender as one of the lowest-valued in the region, a 5,000 peso bill is being studied, according to a source from the central bank, though has not yet been given approval.

"The 2,000 peso denomination will be integrated into the current peso series," the central bank said in a statement. It did not directly refer to the rising pressures of inflation or say when the new note would enter the market.

Bankers have raised concerns about the cost of storing an increasingly large volume of bills in bank vaults, while consumers and tourists often complain about having to fill bags with cash to make even regular payments.

Argentina's tender has lost so much value in recent years that one local artist uses banknotes for painting on because they are cheaper than a canvas.

Argentina: Paying the billhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3PwAeS5

Argentina: Paying the bill (Interactive graphic)https://tmsnrt.rs/38b9lST

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Additional reporting by Walter Bianchi; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.