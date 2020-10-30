Argentina oilseed crushers union SOEA holds 24-hour strike, union rep says

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Argentina's major oilseed crushers union began a 24-hour strike on Friday after negotiations broke down with processing and exporting firms over coronavirus pandemic bonus payments, a union representative said.

The strike began at noon, though the government was expected to step in to order both sides back to the negotiating table. The union carried out a similar strike last week after a proposed COVID-19 bonus payment fell short of expectations.

"A 24-hour strike begins at 12 noon (1500 GMT)," said Daniel Succi, from the Union of Oilseed Workers and Employees of the San Lorenzo department, where the largest Argentine agro-industrial center is located.

The workers are seeking a monthly bonus payment for the period since April for working during the pandemic in which the Argentine government ordered a strict quarantine and allowed work only of essential activities.

Succi said that the companies wanted to combine the payment of a pandemic bonus with an end-of-year bonus, an offer that the union had rejected.

He added the strike involved some 4,000 workers and came after negotiations between the parties failed following six meetings mediated by officials from the labor ministry.

Succi indicated that the ministry could call for a new mandatory conciliation - a measure which forces the parties to halt any action and sit down to negotiate - on Friday afternoon.

SOEA represents workers from grain processors in the towns of San Lorenzo, Puerto General San Martin and Timbues, which account for some 80% of the country's agro-industrial exports. Argentina is the world's top supplier of soybean meal and oil.

Last week, the group carried out another strike to claim the bonus, paralyzing the milling activity in almost the entire agro-industrial center of the area.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; writing by Cassandra Garrison and Adam Jourdan Editing by Alistair Bell)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 5830 7443;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.