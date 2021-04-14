Argentina oil sector workers to strike amid wage standoff

BUENOS AIRES, April 14 (Reuters) - A major Argentine oil sector workers union said on Wednesday that it would hold a 24-hour strike amid a salary hike standoff with a group of the largest oil producing companies in the South American nation.

The workers are demanding higher wages amid rampant inflation gripping the country and as Argentina gets hit by a second wave of COVID-19 cases. The country is home to the huge Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas formation.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszweski; Writing by Dave Sherwood)

