Argentina oil sector workers to strike amid wage standoff

Eliana Raszweski Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

A major Argentine oil sector workers union said on Wednesday that it would hold a 24-hour strike amid a salary hike standoff with a group of the largest oil producing companies in the South American nation.

The workers are demanding higher wages amid rampant inflation gripping the country and as Argentina gets hit by a second wave of COVID-19 cases. The country is home to the huge Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas formation.

