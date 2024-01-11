Argentina oil company YPF places $800 mln in bonds due 2031

Updates with additional detail

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Argentine state oil company YPF said on Thursday it had placed $800 million in bonds to mature in 2031 on international markets, its first international issuance in more than four years.

The offer was oversubscribed, YPF said in a statement, with demand reaching $1.8 billion.

The dollar-denominated bonds have a 9.50% interest rate and a 9.75% yield. They are guaranteed by the oil company's exports, YPF said.

"This is one of the company's largest debt issues ever and represents the return of Argentine corporations to international markets," it added.

YPF spearheads oil production at the Vaca Muerta formation, the world's second-largest shale gas reserve and fourth largest for shale oil, paving the way for Argentina to become a net energy exporter.

YPF said it will use the funds to refinance its debt and invest in Vaca Muerta to increase the production of unconventional hydrocarbons.

