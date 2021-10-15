Argentina officials meeting with investors in New York, after IMF loan talks

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Argentine government officials including Finance Minister Martin Guzman are meeting private investors on Friday in New York, the government said.

Guzman is flanked by Cabinet Chief Juan Manzur and Argentine ambassador to the United States Jorge Arguello.

The meeting comes after Guzman met earlier this week with International Monetary Fund head Kristalina Georgieva, and the two agreed to continue working on developing a credible IMF loan program.

Argentina and the IMF have for months been negotiating a program to replace one struck in 2018 that failed and left the South American country as the largest Fund borrower with a debt close to $45 billion.

Last year Argentina restructured some $65 billion in debt with private international creditors, but the restructured bonds are trading at distressed levels as investors worry about the soy exporter's economic outlook.

The South American country is struggling with high inflation running above 52% annually.

