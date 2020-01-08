World Markets

Argentina November industrial output drops 4.5% vs year earlier

Contributors
Walter Bianchi Reuters
Jorge Iorio Reuters
Published

Argentina's industrial output fell 4.5% in November versus the same month a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, a reflection of the challenge facing the country's new Peronist government as it looks to revive economic growth.

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's industrial output fell 4.5% in November versus the same month a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, a reflection of the challenge facing the country's new Peronist government as it looks to revive economic growth.

The fall marked the 19th straight month of dwindling industrial output in Argentina, Latin America's third largest economy, which is facing a painful debt pile, high interest rates and stubborn inflation.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Jorge Iorio; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular