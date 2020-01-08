Argentina November industrial output drops 4.5% vs year earlier

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's industrial output fell 4.5% in November versus the same month a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, a reflection of the challenge facing the country's new Peronist government as it looks to revive economic growth.

The fall marked the 19th straight month of dwindling industrial output in Argentina, Latin America's third largest economy, which is facing a painful debt pile, high interest rates and stubborn inflation.

