Argentina nets first monthly trade surplus in December in nearly a year

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

January 18, 2024 — 02:37 pm EST

Written by Hernan Nessi for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a trade surplus of $1.02 billion in December and closed last year with a $6.93 billion deficit, the government's statistics office said on Thursday.

In December, Argentina registered nearly $5.3 billion in exports and $4.3 billion in imports, helping swing the country's trade balance to its first monthly surplus since last February.

The monthly surplus was nearly double the $536 million surplus seen in a Reuters poll.

Last year, total exports reached about $66.8 billion and imports $73.7 billion, which gave the South American economy its first trade deficit since 2018.

Argentina boasted a trade surplus of $6.9 billion in 2022.

