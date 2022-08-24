Argentina mulls asking the IMF for loan from resilience trust

By Jorgelina do Rosario

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Argentina is examining to apply for an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan under its new Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) designed to help countries ensure sustainable growth, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters.

The government could formally request funding from the RST as early as October, the source said on condition of anonymity, declining to give details of how much South America’s second-largest economy was planning to ask for.

Under the remit of the trust, financing to countries will be capped at 150% of their IMF quota or 1 billion special drawing rights ($1.302 billion) - whichever is smaller. For Argentina it would be the latter.

A spokesperson for the IMF didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who was appointed in July, and his team are expected to travel to Washington in early September for his first meeting with the fund.

The country is also due another review on its $44 billion Extended Fund Facility during September, which will consider the country's performance criteria until end-June.

The IMF executive board approved the launch of the RTS in April with lending expected to start in October.

Low-income and vulnerable middle-income countries can apply to get the financing, which has channeled special drawing rights from countries with strong external positions, according to the fund's website. This funding aims to adress long-term challenges such as climate change, so it aims to offer maturities up to 20 years with a 10-year gace period.

Bangladesh has formally asked the IMF for a loan from the RTS in late July.

The IMF said it expects to start lending from the trust in October at the time of its annual meeting.

Funding pledges for the new RST have reached about $37 billion. The fund hopes to reach its initial goal of $45 billion soon.

