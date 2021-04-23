Argentina mulling grains export tax hike - gov't official

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, April 23 (Reuters) - Argentina is considering an increase in grains export taxes, an official told local radio on Friday, sparking concern among farm leaders who have long worried that the Peronist government might further intervene in the markets in a bid to control inflation.

The South American grains powerhouse is the world's No. 3 corn supplier and top exporter of soymeal livestock feed. It already slaps a 33% tax on international soybean exports; 31% on soymeal and soyoil; and 12% on corn and wheat.

"An increase in export taxes is being analyzed," Domestic Commerce Secretary Paula Espanol said in a radio interview.

"It would not raise my pulse to take measures that are needed to keep prices down."

Argentina's 12-month inflation rate was 42.6% through March.

The government moved early this year to increase export taxes and limit international grains shipments. The idea was to keep prices down by ensuring ample domestic food supply. But it ditched those plans after growers complained.

The farm sector was also quick to respond to Espanol's comments on Friday.

"Statements of this tenor again?" tweeted Carlos Iannizzotto, head of the CONINAGRO farmers' association.

"These untimely statements unnerve our growers, generate concern and widen the political rift."

Crop sales have been slower than usual this year, despite high prices, as growers use corn and soy stockpiles to hedge against political risk and a peso currency that has lost 34% of its value over the last 12 months.

Farmers are hoarding grain just when Argentina needs export revenue to jumpstart the economy as COVID-19 cases spike and uncertainty abounds ahead of October congressional elections.

Growers fret that the vote might empower factions in the government loyal to former President Cristina Fernandez, now vice president, who intervened in the markets and feuded with the farm sector when she was in power.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Richard Chang)

