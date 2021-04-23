Argentina mulling grains export tax hike - gov't official

BUENOS AIRES, April 23 (Reuters) - Argentina is considering an increase in grains export taxes, an official told local radio on Friday, sparking concern among farm leaders who have long worried that the Peronist government might further intervene in the markets in a bid to control inflation.

The South American grains powerhouse is the world's No. 3 corn supplier and top exporter of soymeal livestock feed. It already slaps a 33% tax on international soybean exports; 31% on soymeal and soyoil; and 12% on corn and wheat.

"An increase in export taxes is being analyzed," Domestic Commerce Secretary Paula Espanol said in a radio interview.

"It would not raise my pulse to take measures that are needed to keep prices down."

The government moved early this year to increase export taxes and limit international grains shipments. But it ditched those plans following pushback from growers and export companies.

The farm sector was quick to respond to Espanola's comments.

"Statements of this tenor again?," tweeted Carlos Iannizzotto, head of the CONINAGRO farmers' association.

"These untimely statements unnerve our growers, generate concern and widen the political rift," he tweeted.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Richard Chang)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.