Argentina moves step closer to building new Vaca Muerta gas pipeline

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's government published a resolution on Wednesday to advance construction of a major new pipeline that could move larger volumes of natural gas from the South American country's prolific Vaca Muerta shale fields.

The resolution, published in the government's official gazette, states the country's energy ministry has declared the future Nestor Kirchner pipeline, named for a former president, is in the national interest.

The pipeline would transport natural gas from Neuquen province, in the heart of Vaca Muerta in western Argentina, and cross three other provinces before reaching Santa Fe province.

The resolution cites Energy Minister Dario Martinez describing existing area pipelines as saturated. As first reported by Reuters in December, the pipeline project will be organised by IEASA, a public company that manages energy infrastructure projects.

The pipeline is expected to take some 18 months to build and will require public investment of around $1.59 billion, a government source told Reuters late last year.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Kenneth Maxwell)

