Argentina monthly inflation slows in May; hits 114% over a year

BUENOS AIRES, June 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's monthly inflation rate clocked in at 7.8% in May, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday, well below analyst estimates of 8.9% and a surprise slowdown from a month earlier, even as it rose to 114.2% on an annual basis.

The annual rise in the consumer price index through May was below a Reuters poll of a 116.1% increase, though it remains one of the highest inflation rates in the world.

Argentina has long battled high inflation, currency weakness and indebtedness, but high global prices linked to the war in Ukraine and one of the country's worst-ever droughts have hit its ability to stabilize its economy.

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez)

