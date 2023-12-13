Argentina minister warns of 'substantially higher' December inflation

By Eliana Raszewski

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's December inflation rate will "clearly be substantially higher than in November," Economy Minister Luis Caputo said in a televised interview on Wednesday, as Javier Milei's newly elected government grapples with an economy in crisis.

Monthly inflation in the Latin American nation hit 12.8% in November alone, the highest monthly figure this year, according to statistics agency data released earlier in the day.

On Tuesday, Caputo announced a slate of economic measures which include a more than 50% devaluation of the peso to 800 per U.S. dollar and cuts to energy and transportation subsidies.

The energy subsidy cuts could go into effect in February or March next year, Caputo said in the interview with local television channel Todo Noticias.

Markets cautiously welcomed the "shock" measures, as Argentina's country risk edged down and the gap narrowed between the official peso exchange rate and its alternatives.

Libertarian Milei warned in his Sunday inauguration speech that a monthly inflation rate of 20% to 40% was expected from December to February.

