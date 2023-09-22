News & Insights

World Markets
LAC

Argentina mining exports to near $4.5 bln in 2023 amid lithium boom - CAEM

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

September 22, 2023 — 02:25 pm EDT

Written by Lucila Sigal for Reuters ->

Adds full details of interview, expected fall in gold and silver, presidential candidates talks on mining

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Argentina's mining exports will reach around $4.5 billion in 2023, up from the 2022 total amid strong prices and the launch of a new lithium mine, the president of the sector's main business chamber told Reuters late Thursday.

Roberto Cacciola, who has just taken over as president of the Argentine Chamber of Mining Entrepreneurs (CAEM), said in an interview "the final number of exports will be closer to $4.4 or $4.5 billion in 2023."

The country's mining exports totaled $3.8 billion in 2022, according to official data.

Cacciola said the increase was largely due to the launch of the country's third lithium project, located in the northern province of Jujuy and co-owned by China's Gangfeng. 002460.SZ and the Canadian Lithium Americas LAC.TO.

Production of lithium is set for a boost in coming years.

Two other lithium projects are set to expand production, while six others are under construction.

"We estimate (lithium investment in 2024) could be above $1 billion," said Cacciola.

Nonetheless, exports of gold and silver - the country's two main metals at present - are set to fall to about $3 billion next year from an expected $3.2 billion in 2023, Cacciola added, dampened by a lack of investment into them.

He told Reuters it was "inevitable" that lithium exports will outpace the two metals in due course.

Argentina, which faces serious economic issues with annual inflation at over 120%, a fiscal deficit and a huge debt with the International Monetary Fund, will hold presidential elections in October.

Cacciola said none of the leading candidates had yet shared "concrete proposals" about tapping into Argentina's mining potential, though all see it as a key growth vehicle.

He warned that while Argentina has the advantage of being a relatively new mining powerhouse, it could be hampered by a lack of legal and fiscal security.

Aside from lithium, Argentina also has ambitions to restart copper production, which ceased in 2018. Multiple planned project could generate 793,000 metric tons of the red metal by the end of the decade, according to government estimates.

(Reporting by Lucila Sigal; Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.