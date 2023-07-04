Argentina mining and energy output up 7.8% in May, driven by crude

BUENOS AIRES, July 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's mining and energy production, which includes crude oil and natural gas output, services and metal extraction, rose 7.8% in May from a year ago and dipped 0.6% from the month before, the government's INDEC statistics agency said on Tuesday.

The newly-launched index, a reflection of a push by the government to ramp up the energy and mining sectors to support the main economic engine of farming, saw production rise 10.7% in January through May from the same five months in 2022.

The country's crude oil production rose 9% in the month on an annual basis, while natural gas dipped 0.8%. Oil and gas services climbed a sharp 24.4%. Metallic minerals meanwhile dropped 17.3% in the month from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Gregorio)

