Argentina, Mexico delay IDB board meeting to vote on new leaders

By Andrea Shalal and Dave Graham

WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Mexico and Argentina pushed to postpone a key meeting of the Inter-American Development Bank until after the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, delaying plans by the IDB's new chief to install his slate of vice presidents from smaller countries.

Wednesday's meeting of the IDB's 14-member board was abruptly postponed at the request of Argentina and Mexico, the IDB press office said, adding that a majority of the board backed the three nominees from Honduras, Ecuador and Paraguay.

No new date has been published on the bank's website.

Mexico and Argentina want to wait until after the U.S. election before voting, on the basis that support for IDB President Mauricio Claver-Carone, the first U.S. citizen to head the regional lender, might fade if U.S. President Donald Trump loses, said one official familiar with the matter.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who is leading Trump in national polls, opposed Trump's nomination of Claver-Carone, and sources close to the former vice president say he could seek to remove Claver-Carone if elected. The United States is the bank's largest shareholder.

It was unclear if Argentina and Mexico would seek to delay a vote on the nominations until after Jan. 20, when the next president will be sworn in.

Both countries had also opposed the candidacy of Claver-Carone, a former top adviser to Trump, who was elected to the lead Latin America's main financial institution last month.

Claver-Carone has nominated Reina Irene Mejia, chief executive of Citi Honduras, for the No. 2 job at the IDB, along with former Paraguayan finance minister Benigno Lopez to serve as vice president of sectors, and Richard Martinez, Ecuador's former finance minister, as vice president of countries, according to sources familiar with the plans.

No comment was immediately available from Claver-Carone, but he was quoted by the Argentine newspaper La Nacion as saying that only Mexico and Argentina wanted to delay the vote, and the bank should focus on its main job of lending.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington and Dave Graham in Mexico City; additional reporting by Cassandra Garrison in Buenos Aires; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sonya Hepinstall)

((andrea.shalal@tr.com; +1 202-815-7432;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.