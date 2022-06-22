Argentina May trade surplus $356 mln - stats agency
BUENOS AIRES, June 22 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a trade surplus of $356 million in May, after registering $8.226 billion in exports and $7.870 billion in imports for the month, the government's statistics office said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Carolina Pulice)
