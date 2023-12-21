Argentina markets open up after sweeping presidential decree unveiled

Adds local bond market reaction, quote from the president

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock market welcomed a presidential decree in early trading on Thursday aimed at boosting the country's ailing economy by loosening government regulations.

Javier Milei, Argentina's new libertarian president late on Wednesday signed a sweeping emergency decree outlining economic reforms including an end to limits on exports, plus measures to deregulate the economy.

The Buenos Aires S&P Merval .MERV index was up just over 4% at 11:03 a.m. local time (1403 GMT) on Thursday morning. Argentina's over the counter bonds were also up 4% on average in early trading.

Milei acknowledged on Thursday that the measures announced were "unfriendly," but warned that more were on the way. "They will soon find out," he told local radio.

Among the measures presented are plans to change the legal statuses of the country's state-owned companies, allowing them to be privatized, but the new president did not name specific firms.

According to Argentina's constitution, decrees remain in place until both houses of congress cast a vote to strike them down.

Milei's administration swept to office earlier this month with promises of economic "shock therapy" to tackle negative net foreign currency reserves, entrenched capital controls and inflation racing towards 200%.

Investors have cautiously welcomed the "shock" measures as Argentina's country risk edged down further on Thursday.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle. Editing by Lucinda Elliott.)

