Argentina markets expect sharp peso drop after Milei takes office

By Jorge Otaola

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Argentine traders and markets are expecting a sharp devaluation of the peso currency after libertarian Javier Milei assumes the presidency on Sunday, with signals from some advisers that it could drop to around 650 pesos per dollar- a potential 44% slide.

Milei, an economist and former TV pundit, has pledged to allow the peso ARS=RASL, kept artificially strong near 360 per dollar by strict capital controls, to weaken toward levels where it trades in parallel markets nearer 900 per dollar.

"Might we get two exchange-rate jumps? The market is starting to work with a jump to 640/650 pesos," local brokerage Bull Market Brokers, run by close Milei adviser Ramiro Marra, wrote in a report on Tuesday.

"And a second exchange rate jump is not ruled out in February. It would be a definitive jump towards convergence," the brokerage wrote.

The comments come after incoming interior minister Guillermo Francos said that 650 per dollar would be "a reasonable value" for the long-embattled peso, which the central bank currently allows to slowly depreciate on a crawling-peg.

Peso futures, a signal of where the market thinks the official exchange rate is heading, are trading at 730 per dollar for end-December, 840 for end-January and 919 by end-February.

Milei, whose radical ideas during the election campaign include eventually closing the central bank and dollarizing the economy, has appeared to pivot toward more orthodox economic plans, naming a mainstream and market-friendly economy minister.

Milei does, however, want to slash spending, undo capital controls and let the peso trade more freely, though the pace at which he can do this remains uncertain, with inflation already nearing 150% and over four-in-10 Argentines living in poverty.

A sharp devaluation would stoke inflation further.

